CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.35

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €14.35 ($15.94) and last traded at €14.14 ($15.71), with a volume of 143091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.41 ($16.01).
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.67 and a 200 day moving average of €23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The firm has a market cap of $731.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.
