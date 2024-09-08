Compound (COMP) Price Tops $40.66 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Compound token can now be bought for $40.66 or 0.00074735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $352.86 million and $19.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020806 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,259 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,259.07180993 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.73752998 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $22,744,255.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

