Compound (COMP) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Compound has a market capitalization of $359.13 million and $23.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.38 or 0.00076179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006773 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,259 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,242.83021091 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.61752984 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $32,230,518.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.