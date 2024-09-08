Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE UTF opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $25.50.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.