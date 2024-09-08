Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.44.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.