Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.06. Coffee shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 30,249 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

