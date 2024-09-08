CNO Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE:CNO opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

