CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,899,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

