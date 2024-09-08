Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

