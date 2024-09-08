Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.23. 1,615,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,611. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

