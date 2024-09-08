Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

