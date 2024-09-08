Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 32,437,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,769,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

