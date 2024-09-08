Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

ARKG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 2,388,577 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.