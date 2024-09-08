Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.08. The company had a trading volume of 853,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

