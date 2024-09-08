Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 230,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

