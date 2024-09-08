Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

