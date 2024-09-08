Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $23.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In related news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,930,803 shares of company stock valued at $385,864,308. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.