Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Trimmed by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,096,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.76. 257,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.63 and its 200 day moving average is $213.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.