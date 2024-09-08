Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 149,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 147,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

