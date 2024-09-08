Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.15.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Down 2.4 %

CIEN stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 119.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after buying an additional 2,943,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,214,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.