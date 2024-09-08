Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

