Chris Bulman Inc Takes $458,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.01 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

