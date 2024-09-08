Chris Bulman Inc Purchases Shares of 9,224 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $76.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

