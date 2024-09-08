Chris Bulman Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,807,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

