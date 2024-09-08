Chris Bulman Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.7% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

