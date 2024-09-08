Chris Bulman Inc Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.4% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 207,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 168,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

