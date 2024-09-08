Chris Bulman Inc Invests $245,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

