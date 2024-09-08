Chris Bulman Inc Invests $159,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP opened at $244.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

