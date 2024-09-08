Chris Bulman Inc Invests $127,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

General Motors stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,919. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

