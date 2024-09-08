Chris Bulman Inc Buys Shares of 13,054 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPRFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

