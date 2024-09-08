Chris Bulman Inc Acquires Shares of 2,921 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.