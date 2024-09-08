Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Chord Energy worth $39,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $133.96 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.