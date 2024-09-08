China Coal Energy Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Coal Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

