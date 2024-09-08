Certuity LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 110.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in IQVIA by 287.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in IQVIA by 35.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 389,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after buying an additional 102,031 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Shares of IQV opened at $243.07 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

