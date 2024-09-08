Certuity LLC Sells 8,208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certuity LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

