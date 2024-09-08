Certuity LLC Invests $1.97 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.16 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

