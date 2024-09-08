Certuity LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Certuity LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,688 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 463,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 222,908 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

