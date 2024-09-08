Certuity LLC Has $967,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 784.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

