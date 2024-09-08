Certuity LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 8.4 %

TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.