Certuity LLC Buys 5,868 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

