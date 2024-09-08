Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.64.

CELH opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

