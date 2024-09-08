CEEK VR Trading Down 11.6% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $22.52 million and $1.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,227.03 or 0.99976854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02784411 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,974,763.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

