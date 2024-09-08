CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $381,164,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,361. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $118.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

