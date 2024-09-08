Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.15. 752,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

