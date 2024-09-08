Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

