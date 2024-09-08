Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.62.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
