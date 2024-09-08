Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as low as C$6.36. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 1,021,459 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8844567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Company insiders own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.