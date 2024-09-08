Caprock Group LLC Purchases 5,252 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $142,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $510.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $521.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

