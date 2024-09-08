Caprock Group LLC Purchases 18,203 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 630.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

