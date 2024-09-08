Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $230.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

