Caprock Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

